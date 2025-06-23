Diana Penty has broken a million hearts by confirming that she is not single. In fact, the diva has not been "single" for over a decade. The 'Cocktail' actress has spilled the beans on her relationship of 12 years in a latest interview. Diana also added that both their families are aware of this relationship and the two happily live together.

Diana added that even though they are not "married" on paper, but in her head, she is already "married". Diana revealed that she and her partner, Harsh Sagar, have known each other for over 22 years. The two have been in a relationship for the last 12 years and continue to live together as family along with their dog.

"Married in head"

"Yes, I am not single. I will not go on a rooftop and shout about it, but my partner and I have been together for 12 years, and we've known each other for 22 years, which is half of my life. So even though I am not married, in my head I am. It's the same thing because you're respecting the relationship in the same way," she told Hauterrfly.

No rush for marriage

Diana Penty added that the two of them respect the concept of marriage but are not in a rush. She also mentioned that both their families are also relaxed about their union and don't force them for anything.

"Both our families are very chill, and they respect what we have. Their priority is our happiness. It's not like we don't like the concept of marriage, but we live together, have a dog together, so there's no rush. It's pretty much like being married, just that it's not on paper, and it makes no difference to me or him," she added.