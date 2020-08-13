Amid rumours of former President Pranab Mukherjee's demise, his son Abhijit Mukherjee busted all speculations calling out fake news for spreading rumours about his father's death. He further expressed disappointment.

Abhijit who has been announcing health updates of the former president via his Twitter handle tweeted, "My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive & haemodynamically stable! Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News."

On Friday, Twitter was flooded with news of Pranab Mukherjee's sad demise which did not go down well with his son Abhijit Mukherjee.

Meanwhile, in a fresh bulletin, the hospital said that Mukherjee continues to be on ventilatory support. "The condition of Honorable Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and he continues to be on ventilatory support," the statement read.

Following an emergency brain surgery two days ago, Former President condition remained critical and remains on ventilator support. Mukherjee had also tested Coronavirus positive earlier.

Pranab Mukherjee underwent brain surgery

The former President, who underwent life-saving surgery for a brain clot on August 10, has not shown any improvement and his health status has worsened, the hospital authorities had said on Tuesday evening.

As per the hospital, the veteran leader was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 pm on Monday in a critical condition. It was found that he had a large brain clot, for which he underwent surgery, but remained critical and put on a ventilator.

Mukherjee had on Monday tweeted that he had tested positive for Covid-19. "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week to please self-isolate and get tested for Covid-19," he had tweeted.