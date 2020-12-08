In a bold move, Dr Varinder Pal Singh of PAU Ludhiana refused to accept a gold medal and Golden Jubilee Award for Excellence from the Chemical and Fertiliser minister in support of the farmers. In a moving speech, he said his conscience doesn't allow him to receive the award while farmers are protesting on the roads.

Dr Singh, Principal Soil Chemist PAU Ludhiana, was awarded for excellence for the best work done in the field of plant nutrition. According to Dr Singh, the PAU-LCC technology can save about Rs 750 crore annually in Punjab alone. The total savings, if integrated across India, could save billions. After expressing gratitude for the recognition for this technology, Dr Singh made a moving statement that left everyone puzzled.

No to national award for sake of farmers

"I have a humble submission that at this time of crisis for the nation, so when our farmers are on the roads, my conscience does not allow me to receive this award. So I wish that we shall work together for the nation and the government shall listen to our dear farmers," Dr Singh said while sharing the stage with the Minister of Chemical and Fertiliser and other government dignitaries.

He further expressed that the work he did was for the betterment of the farmers and the nation. "I would be guilty if at this moment I receive this award," he said.

Towards the end of his brief address, Dr Singh was prompted to accept the award as the minister was waiting to facilitate him. But Dr Singh refused to accept the award and apologized while walking off the stage.

Dr Varinder Pal Singh, Principal Soil Chemist PAU Ludhiana, refused on stage to accept Gold Medal and the Golden Jubilee Award for Excellence from the Chemical and Fertiliser minister, GOI while registering his protest in support of the farmers. pic.twitter.com/gMi4ChA4ZX — Om Thanvi (@omthanvi) December 8, 2020

The video has since gone viral on social media platforms. Netizens applauded his grace and humbleness with which he refused to accept the award.

Farmers' protest in India

Lakhs of farmers have taken to the streets of the national capital as well as in other states including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and UP as they protest the three new farm laws that were passed by the government in September this year.

Thousands have camped at the borders of Delhi as they've even blocked several entry points in a bid to force the Central government to repeal the new laws.

The government has agreed to include MSP into the new laws, but the farmers want them to be scrapped completely. Five rounds of talks between the farmers' unions and the Center have yielded no results.