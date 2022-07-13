Manisha Koushik is not just an expert in the occult sciences, but also a venerated author and motivational speaker. People consult her for guidance on many aspects in their life. This oftentimes includes predictions of whether their life goals will come true. She says it is in moments like these where she learns of someone's height of ambitions, that feels most inspired. She shares how one of her clients came to her to know if they would ever win a Padma Shri award - one of the highest civilian honors in India. She says that this person was so focused and determined on this dream that it inspired her, too, to set the bar of her goals high.

So how does Manisha Koushik work to fulfill her own dreams?

As an astrologer and tarot expert, she says that she has been blessed with the tools that helps her assess her course before she starts working on manifesting her dreams. Just like she helps her clients, she first conducts an evaluation of whether that level of success, hard work, and dedication presents itself in her horoscope. And if it does, that's when she puts her energy into achieving it. With this approach, she has manifested a lot of her personal aspirations. She says that every time she is able to manifest something for herself, she feels more confident in being able to help her clients.

She says while predictions are a great source of judgement for the course you need to take, there is no substitute for hard work, as it always pays off.

She feels inspired by the people she meets

She has always believed that she was never meant for a regular office job. She loves what she does, and so she doesn't see the clock while working. She is passionate about meeting and speaking to people, and holding their hand during their tough times. She says the joy she gets from her clients when they are able to achieve their goals or get out of a low phase gives her the energy to keep going. She says that these moments inspire her. The more she helps people achieve their dreams, the more confident she feels in achieving hers as well.

Always have goals, keep working to achieve them, and never settle for less

She says her father, the celebrated astrologer, Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma is the one who always said to her to walk the extra mile because it is way less crowded and it keeps you away from the herd. He said to her that it is where a person is able to truly explore their capabilities and grow. This advice from her father is what keeps her motivated to keep researching her craft. She says while she has mastered the art of predicting sports events through Tarot, she is now focused on researching medical astrology and tarot. Her goal is to understand how tarot can help her foresee medical conditions people? She truly believes that the future belongs to those who can dream. If you don't have big aspirations for yourself and work towards them, you will end up only helping fulfill someone else's dream.