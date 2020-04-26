Divya Bharti's untimely death at the age of 19 still haunts many people including her husband Sajid Nadiadwala. Even after 27 years of her death, she has been very much a part of Nadiadwala, his second wife Warda Nadiadwala and her children who address her as Badi Mummy.

As per the police reports, Divya's death remains an accident when she walked on the ledge of her 5th floor balcony and fell incurring fatal head injuries. She was breathing when she was being taken to the hospital but died on arrival.

Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Nadiadwala recently had said that the actress' memories are still fresh in their hearts and minds.

"I know people keep throwing these questions sometimes. Sometimes they think I am being trolled. Divya is still very much a part of our lives. Her family, her dad, her brother Kunal, they are like our family, they are a part of each celebration. So when you guys try to troll me, please know that I am not getting trolled. On her anniversaries and birthdays, we speak to each other. When my children watch her movies, they call her 'Badi Mummy'. So, guys, she is still a very, very beautiful part of our lives," Warda Nadiadwala said during a live chat with Bollywood Hungama.

Warda also opened up about the kind of bond the families of Sajid and Divya share with each other. "Sajid is so close, Sajid is like a son to dad, after mumma (Divya's mother) passed away. You can't even imagine how close dad and Sajid are. And Kunal and Sajid... they talk just like brothers would. And I have not tried to replace her ever. I have made my own place. Memories are always beautiful. So, stop trolling me! She is a part of my life, and we are enjoying. Sometimes people say, 'Divya Bharti bahot acchi thi. Of course, bahot acchi thi yaar. We love her. She is very much a part of my life," she said.