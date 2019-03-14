Actor Deepraj Rana, who worked in films like Bullet Raja, Gunday, Singham Returns, Aiyaary, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster and many more, is now coming back with Ali Fazal and Ashutosh Rana starrer Milan talkies.

On talking about his role, Rana said, "I am playing Kaptaan Singh, who is from Allahabad and he is a small time goon as well as funny. His dream is to work in movies with Salman Khan. I am doing funny role for the first time and it was great fun doing this character".

He also said that since he and his character in the movie both hail from Allahabad, it was easy for him to equip with the Allahabadi accent as he as already connected with the character.

On asking about any story to share between him and his old friend Tigmanshu Dhulia, Rana said, "I have done almost half dozen of films with him. He is one of the best directors our industry has. Earlier, I did serious characters but this time Tishu offered me this role and said you are going to fit into this role".

On asking about the message Milan Talkies is going to spread, he said, "This film is an action packed thriller as well as love story. It gives a message about chasing your dreams."