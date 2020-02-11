Heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is awaiting the release of his upcoming film World famous Lover, which is going to hit the screens on Valentine's Day. Post-release of this film, the actor will get back to the shoot of his next film Fighter, which is being directed by Puri Jagannadh. This film is being presented by Karan Johar in Hindi and it marks Vijay's most-awaited Bollywood debut.

Talking about it, Vijay said that he has been super excited since day 1 of the shoot. "This is the first-ever film in my filmography where I have prepped up really a lot before joining the shoot. For my previous films, it was more like preparing mentally. But for Fighter, there was a lot of physical strain. I underwent martial arts training in Thailand also. That night before the shoot, I was awake till 3 am and was super excited to get onto the sets," he said.

Vijay Deverakonda on his Bollywood debut

Vijay Deverakonda is super happy that he is finally making his Bollywood debut and to be associated with none other than Karan Johar himself. He was earlier offered the Hindi remake of Dear Comrade but rejected the offer as he did not want to do the same story again. So now, Karan has come forward to present Fighter in Hindi.

The Arjun Reddy star looked super confident about Fighter and said, "Fighter is going to be crazy. It will be like mad...madness. Since the day I have accepted the film, I have been wanting to talk about it. But there is still time. It will definitely get amazing openings everywhere."

Fighter features Vijay as a boxer and the film is being produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh. Details about the other members in the cast are yet to be revealed. Sources suggest that Ramyakrishna will be playing his mother in this film. Also, he revealed that in the next three months, his fans will get to see a new phase of his life.