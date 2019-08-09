It's another step for MWOOP that it has appointed Saurabh Dhingra as brand ambassador for new apparel wear for men.

A recent statement of Mwoop Director Gourav Sharma says Saurabh Dhingra was well-known for modeling and a multi-talented.He is the best composer with hearty tunes.

He made an extraordinary composing forMr.Clown.In order to spread out the customers and fashion all over India MWOOP made another attempt with Saurabh Dhingra.MWOOP is a leading e-commerce site which provides quality products at affordable prices.

Saurabh started his career as a model and played the main role in the movie Mr.Clown.He is well-known for a stylish look and extraordinary personality.As a part that MWOOP decided to extend its market in India so hiring the celebrities to induce its products in the Indian e-market.

Saurabh Dhingra reputation will play a marking explosion for the MWOOP in its sales. Trending apparels for men are got modeled with Saurabh and enriches its styles in fashion wear.

