The modern era is completely smitten by memes, especially the millennials of today's generation. Rather than doing monotonous jobs, people have started working smartly and are minting money in millions. It has seen a drastic growth of content creation and every individual is earning their living by being content creators and influencers. Muzzammil Mannan, Anshu Prasad and Adarsh Sharma have created a rage on the internet with their content. They are the mastermind behind the page named 'Be Like Bro' which is one of the most popular meme pages on social media. They are widely present on Facebook and the page has got more than 10 million likes by creating hilarious yet engaging content for the audience.

These three intelligent people always had a flair of making people laugh with their lame and quirky dialogues. Seeing the expansion of social media, the trio decided to create their content and post it on the internet. Rest is history and today they have set a benchmark in the field of digital media. "I would not call it a team but a dream team. Being the content creators, we are contributing our best in making funny and authentic content. Apart from social media trends, we come up with our own unique posts which are humorous and light-hearted. It is really necessary to understand the target audience before posting any content on the internet. If your audience is well-defined, it would take no time for your post to go viral on the web", said Anshu Prasad. The main highlight of 'Be Like Bro' is to make posts that have a good reach and also a great engagement rate.

It has helped the page to get in a lot of traffic over the years. Besides this, many content creators and influencers have succeeded in building their names on social media with unique content. This has also encouraged healthy competition among themselves on social media. Sharing his opinion about staying relevant on the internet, Adarsh said, "We can't simply rely on one category. We need to keep trying and exploring new categories to reach out to more people. Risk and newness in the content are what makes people intrigued and we are experimenting with a lot of things." Muzzammil is currently working on a lot of video collaborations for 'Be Like Bro' and it will truly open doors for the page making it the best content page on Facebook.