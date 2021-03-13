In a shocking incident, a Muslim boy was attacked by a man identified as Shringi Nandan Yadav for drinking water inside a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The internet was left fuming after the incident surfaced on social media as the video went viral.

In the video, the accused was seen asking the child's name, to which the child replied that his name was Asif. In no time, Yadav was seen brutally attacking him.

In the video, the accused was seen twisting the child's hand. The video stirred outrage online and people condemned the inhuman incident and demanded action against the accused.

The Ghaziabad Police arrested Yadav in connection with the incident. The police have taken Yadav into custody and a case has been registered against him. Watch the video here:

According to a instagram account (hinduektasanghh), A muslim kid was mercilessly beaten for drinking water in a temple. Cc : @ghaziabadpolice @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/61ezNX0zMn — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 12, 2021

