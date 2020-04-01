Music composer Ismail Darbar who has been out of the mainstream music scene for quite some years is famous not only for his memorable tunes but also for his nasty comments.

Even after working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' and 'Devdas' and delivering excellent music, he has been spotted passing rude comments about him.

But his feud with AR Rahman over his Oscar awards still feels fresh. He went on record to say that India's maiden win at oscar by AR Rahman was, in fact, a sold act as the award was bought and Rahman and he didn't actually win it.

I call him Guru: Ismail before Oscar 2009

Although both the iconic music directors have always been pitted against each other by the industry, Ismail always used to praise Rahman for his music. In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2007, he disclosed that Rahman and he shares a cordial relationship.

He went on the record to state, "I call him 'guru'. He also respects me. As professionals, I admit we have crossed paths with each other twice. I remember he won at two different award functions; he went on to win for Taal and Saathiya. See the humility in him..he called me through lyricist Mehboob and said that I deserved both the awards (for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas). That's why I respect him."

Rahman is not a great music composer: Ismail after Oscar 2009

The Mozart of the south as is Rahman fondly referred to by music aficionados across the country and regarded the greatest music composer of our times by many won the academy award for original score and song in Danny Boyle's "Slumdog Millionaire".

He went on to make India proud with his excellent music but not all the Indians were happy about it. Darbar, who used to praise AR Rahman for his music went on to say again and again that his Oscars are bought and not a result of his talent.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa judge Ismail Darbar once told the Times of India that Rahman is not a great music composer. He said, "I have said this 1,000 times and will say it again that Rahman has bought the Oscar. Rahman knows what I am talking about and he has got the message."

"Rahman is not a great music composer, he is a good sound designer. And secondly, there is nothing in the world today which can't be bought. So people know who is talking about the truth and who is not. "

Though AR Rahman never openly talked about the same, Ismail's comment has surely had a sour impact on their relationship. On the work front, AR Rahman music is still enthralling the audience and people have loved his 14 tracks '99' album.