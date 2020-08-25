Currently, there's no shortage of artists making lock-down/quarantine themed tracks as a way to entertain fans while also relating it to current issues. Hailing from Charleston, South Carolina musical artist Jeremy Tamaskin Hobbs aka Tamaskin is doing just that. Performing all throughout the big cities and beyond, his high energy sets manage and capture the minds and attention of each and every person who flocks out to see him. Tamaskin has gained a massive and dedicated fan base. Thanks to his sets and his amazing original music. And now the upcoming release of his new single "Every-time", a song discussing his story on overcoming obstacles in his life, and it is a perfect example of the bags of talent that he possesses.

'Every-time' will be bringing the energy from the very first second it will kick off in your ears and all the way to the end. Immediately electrifying the listener with futuristic synths from the get-go, it will bring us into a world full of incitement and emotions that we will all be able to relate to. Tamaskin knows exactly how to bring people's spirits up and cater to his fan-base and the rest of the world, who want to hear nothing but high-quality relatable music. Definitely a star on the rise, his career is gaining massive momentum and he's ready to take it to new heights.

With plenty to be excited about on the way, including how his tunes resemble with the greatest legends The Weekend, Michael Jackson and Don Toliver, Tamaskin is all ready to show the entire world what he's capable of. It would be a fortune to watch out such personality so far on the stage of musical breezes, bringing us all the extensively unique and legendary verse.