For some, music is an art form, for others, it is an emotional escape from the realities of life, both in celebration and melancholy. It bridges cultures and connects people beyond any other form of art. For Vin Bogart, it is a way of life.

Vin Bogart is a producer, singer, and songwriter who grew up in Los Angeles. After following a standard pursuit of going to college and studying physics, Bogart doggedly worked on music in his free time.

While attempting to break in the entertainment industry, he got a job as a music video director, shooting for various artists in Los Angeles. Not long after, he switched gears and worked in a tech company. However, like a siren in the seas, music kept calling him back to his passion.

After leaving the tech company, Bogart went full time into music, producing his first EP titled Soul, chronicling heart-break, spirituality and a tender approach towards a love-centric view of the world. The EP generated a buzz in the local community, earning him enough support to provide some traction for a virtual reality music video that opened his music to a new fanbase.

Bogart emphasizes the importance of going beyond the boundaries of genre, which is a new phenomenon brought on by the advent of the new form of music consumption. By tapping into a variety of instruments, including acoustic guitars layered atop synths and low end rumbling bass sounds, Bogart embarked on his recent project in 2018, a multi- volume project called The Way. Continuing on his experimental style, he taps into various genre and crafts a unique sound that is as diverse as it is meaningful.