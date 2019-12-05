Nadeem Saifi, one of the ace musicians in the Entertainment industry is known for his evergreen chartbusters and his humongous fanbase across the globe.

From the iconic song Dulhe Ka Sehra to Tumhe Apna Banane ki, his songs have broken all records and have gone ahead to garner immense love and appreciation from quarters over the years.

The music sensation who is currently working on his upcoming project has lately added another milestone to his kitty. His last composed song Hue Bechain has recorded a whopping 300 Million views. Singer Yaseer Desai too became huge fame after this song.

Nadeem Saifi has a track record of 65 golden jubilee and 50 silver jubilee films and won nearly 113 awards from different countries and in 17 different languages.

Over the years, Nadeem Saifi has achieved multiple milestones and with Hue Bechain, the music sensation yet again proves to have his footprint in the music industry.

Nadeem, who along with partner Shravan, was one of the top composers of Bollywood in the nineties. Currently leaving no stone unturned, the music maestro is working on his unannounced project which will make way for the audience very soon.