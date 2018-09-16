Mumtaz's journey in Bigg Boss Tamil 2 is rumoured to be have ended in 13 week. Well, the actress has been eliminated from Vijay TV's show.

Rumours are rife that Mumtaz has been shown the door as she got lesser votes to stay in the game than other nominees like Aishwarya Dutta, Vijayalakshmi and Riythvika, who was announced safe by Kamal in Saturday's episode. Her eviction, if true, has not come as a surprise as people had seen it coming.

Mumtaz, although straight forward, was being disliked by the large section of audience for failing to give 100 percent in tasks. On numerous of occasions, her lack of participation had irked the viewers. Further, her overall character appeared to be fake for many.

Nonetheless, people, this week, were expecting either Vijayalakshmi or Mumtaz to be out of the show. In the end, the latter has been shown the door.

It has to be noted that in the initial weeks, Mumtaz seemed like a strong contender to enter the finale.

Meanwhile, Janani Iyer has entered the last stage of the game. Indeed, she is the first contestant to enter the finale for winning a task titled 'Ticke to Finale.' With two weeks, three to four contestants are expected to enter the last stage of the Kamal Haasan-hosted reality show.