A threat call was received at Taj Hotel in Mumbai on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday following which security has been beefed up in the area.

According to officials, the call is said to be made from Pakistan at around 12.30 am. It threatened to blow up the hotel.

According to the reports by India Today, The Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Colaba and Taj Lands End hotel in Bandra in Mumbai city of Maharashtra received terror attack calls from Pakistan and the caller identified himself as a member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit who was threatening to blow-up the two hotels in Mumbai.

In 2008, Taj Hotel became the victim of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, the deadliest attack which killed 166 people, leaving 300 injured. During the attack, the 10 heavily-armed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist also targeted the Nariman House.

