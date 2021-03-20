In a shocking incident, two women in Mumbai were booked for punching and beating up an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after being stopped for not wearing a mask. The incident took place in Kandivali and has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the woman can be seen travelling without a mask. As she reaches the Mahavir Nagar traffic signal on Kandivali Link Road, she is stopped by another woman who is a BMC official or marshal, deployed by the Corporation to check Covid-safety norms in the city.

The BMC marshal, identified as Ashwini Chawan (35), stopped the women from violating social distancing norms given Mumbai's surge in Covid-19 cases, Police officers said.

The incident

The BMC marshal asked the woman to pay up a fine of Rs 200. On this, the woman starts arguing with the official. As the issue escalates, she punches one of the BMC officials.

"The video of a woman marshal being assaulted is said to be of Kandivali. Charkop Police are investigating it," said Prashant Kamble, a BMC supervisor.

"We have registered a case against the two women under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and also booked them for obstructing a public servant from doing her duty. We are taking legal action against the women," said Visual Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (zone 11).

A fine of Rs 200 is levied for not wearing a mask in Mumbai amid the pandemic.

The incident comes a day after Mumbai reported over 3,000 new coronavirus cases and Maharashtra reported more than 25,000 new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Friday.

Watch the video here