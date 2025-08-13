Mumbai: Violated for 3 months, Bangladeshi minor rescued from flesh trade racket; 12 held

A Bangladeshi minor girl, subjected to brutal sexual abuse and violation for three months across Maharashtra, was rescued by the Maharashtra police and at least 12 persons with direct involvement in the flesh trade racket were apprehended.

The racket, operating from Naigaon near Vasai, about 50 km from Mumbai, sent shockwaves across the city as shocking details emerged about her sexual exploitation and torture for over three months, reportedly by more than 200 men.

The prostitution racket, when busted by Mumbai police, revealed that the Bangladeshi girl was pushed into the flesh trade by forging her documents, and the human trafficking gang also involved some female members.

Speaking to IANS, a police official shared the modus operandi of racketeers and how they trapped the minor girl into prostitution.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Madan Ballal, from the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate, described the case as both serious and sensitive due to the minor's involvement. "We have rescued two victims, one a 14-year-old minor and another aged 21. Nine suspects, including two agents, are in custody. The victims were lured to India, tortured, and forced into sexual activities. Fake documents were used to alter their ages, and we are actively investigating to apprehend the remaining accused, including the customers involved."

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the MBVV police, under the leadership of Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik and with assistance from NGOs Exodus Road India Foundation and Harmony Foundation, conducted the operation on July 26 to free the minor from the clutches of her exploiters.

The victim, originally from Bangladesh, shared a chilling account with the officials. She revealed that she fled her home after failing an examination, fearing harsh punishment from her parents. A woman named Ruby, known to the girl, lured her to Kolkata, where fake documents were created to alter her age, misrepresenting her as older to facilitate her exploitation.

From Kolkata, the minor was trafficked to Nadiad in Gujarat, where she endured rape and blackmail. An elderly man allegedly took obscene photographs, using them to coerce her into prostitution. The cycle of abuse continued as she was bought and sold across multiple cities in Gujarat and Maharashtra, trapped by fear and terror.

The breakthrough came when intelligence reached the MBVV police and their NGO partners about the girl's presence in Naigaon. Acting swiftly on Commissioner Kaushik's orders, the AHTU devised a meticulous plan to rescue her. The operation culminated in her liberation, and she was subsequently handed over to the Child Welfare Committee in Ulhasnagar, Thane, where she is now receiving counselling and care to help her recover from the trauma.

The investigation has uncovered disturbing details, including the involvement of 12 Bangladeshi agents in the trafficking ring. Authorities have arrested nine individuals so far, including two key agents who allegedly orchestrated the operation.

The Naigaon police are investigating cautiously, given the case's gravity and the minor's vulnerability. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities determined to dismantle the racket.