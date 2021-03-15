A gruesome incident surfaced leaving the internet shocked after a vegetable vendor was arrested for torturing and sexually abusing nearly 30 stray dogs in Maharashtra.

A 68-year-old vendor identified as Ahmed Shahi had abused several local dogs in Andheri, Mumbai. The case had been under investigation at the DN Nagar Police Station where officers found nearly 30 dogs to have been victims of sexual abuse.

The incident

An animal rights NGO, Bombay Animal Rights (BAR) secretly filmed the man luring a dog in Andheri West before raping it. The video was submitted to the cops who launched an investigation into the incident.

The man was booked under Sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 429 (harming animals) and section (11)(1)(a) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 1960 after being produced in a local court and sentenced to two days of police custody.

Sorry Sheru: Incident sparks debate on animal safety

The incident has led to outrage on social media and the hashtag #SorrySheru has been trending.

Rape, cruelty, abuse of animals is equally inhuman & criminal as of people. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 fines a person Rs.50/- for animal abuse! Is this enough for offenders like Ahmed? This law needs to change & change NOW!#SorrySheru pic.twitter.com/oWJnKrYJ28 — Charu Pragya (@CharuPragya) March 15, 2021