Kaamya Karthikeyan, a 17-year-old student from Navy Children School in Mumbai has made history by becoming the youngest female in the world to scale the highest peaks on each of the seven continents. Kaamya's journey to the top of the world began at a tender age of seven with her first trek in Uttarakhand. Since then, she has conquered the highest peaks in Africa (Mt Kilimanjaro), Europe (Mt Elbrus), Australia (Mt Kosciuszko), South America (Mt Aconcagua), North America (Mt Denali), Asia (Mt Everest), and most recently, Antarctica (Mt Vincent).

On December 24, Kaamya reached the summit of Mt Vincent in Antarctica at 17:20 hrs Chilean Standard Time. This marked the completion of the Seven Summits Challenge, a mountaineering adventure that involves scaling the highest peaks on all seven continents. Accompanying her on this historic climb was her father, Commander S. Karthikeyan, who has been a constant source of support and inspiration throughout her journey. The Indian Navy, where her father serves, was quick to acknowledge this extraordinary achievement. Through its official handle, the Navy congratulated Kaamya and her father on accomplishing this momentous milestone.

Kaamya's accomplishments have not gone unnoticed at the national level. In 2021, she was awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar, India 's highest national honour for young achievers. Her feats also earned her accolades from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann-ki-Baat. But Kaamya is not one to rest on her laurels. She is now attempting the Explorer's Grand Slam, an adventurer goal to reach the North Pole and the South Pole, as well as climb the Seven Summits - Everest, Aconcagua, Denali, Kilimanjaro, Elbrus, Vinson and Pancak Jaya/Kościuszko.

Kaamya's achievement is a testament to the power of determination, courage, and resilience. It serves as an inspiration to young people around the world, demonstrating that age is no barrier to achieving one's dreams. As she continues her journey, the world will undoubtedly be watching, eager to see what heights this young mountaineer will conquer next.