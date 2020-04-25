A teenager from Mumbai in Maharashtra has come out with a novel method to let not coronavirus enter a human body from mouth and nose as he has invented a wristband that can keep a person from frequently touching his/her face. By wearing the band, the urge to shake hands with other people can also be avoided.

The 14-year-old boy is from Virar and has already sent the proposal for consideration to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The response to the same is awaited.

Harsh is a student of Class X and is of the idea that on average, a person touches his/her face 10 times in an hour and by doing so, he/she could spread Covid-19 and other infections. He said, "By wearing the wristband, the urge to touch the face can be stopped. My device can also kill coronavirus by electronegative ionisation of hydroxide ions, which will be present in the band. Also, the band is waterproof."

The buzzer of the device will beep when the device detects a person shaking hands with another. If a wearer does not want to hear the buzzer, the band will vibrate when it senses activity.

He added, "Due to the lockdown, I could not procure the materials so I used what was available at my house."

Another invention from his side is a ventilated mask with an inbuilt fan. He said that while wearing the PPE, the plastic screen gets foggy due to lack of ventilation and the exhalation of carbon dioxide. This ventilated mask will circulate air and also prevent fogginess of the plastic screen. Thus, a person can get fresh air and the life of the PPE is also extended.

Though the cost of one wristband is Rs 90 but Harsh plans to sell it at Rs 40 if he is allowed to mass produce them. He said that he was waiting for the patent to be registered after the lockdown is lifted so that the production can be started and he can source raw materials from the market.