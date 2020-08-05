With continuous rainfall all through the night, people in several parts of Mumbai on Wednesday, August 5 woke up to severe waterlogging as the weather department has sounded a red alert for two days for extremely heavy rain in Mumbai.

Visuals from the city surfaced where people were seen wading through waist-deep water in Elphinstone Road, Meera road was completely submerged in the rain. Apart from that videos of landslides and waterlogging in Mumbai's Kandivali following heavy overnight rainfall also took the internet by storm.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and some other parts of Maharashtra for Wednesday.

The red alert was issued for the second consecutive day as rains have been lashing Mumbai and adjoining districts since Tuesday night. BMC has asked people to stay indoors and avoid stepping out in view of the prediction of heavy rains.

Offices shut, traffic halted, services stalled

Services on sections of the suburban sector were halted or crawling on the Western Railway, Central Railway at various locations, while the Harbour Line was paralysed from Kurla to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The two highways, main roads and arterial roads in many parts of the city were flooded halting road traffic, stranding many vehicles.

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Chahal visited the areas affected due to heavy rains in the city on Tuesday.

Landslide, waterlogging and other incidents

There was a huge landslide on a hillock with tonnes of debris falling on the Western Express Highway at Malad, blocking south-bound road traffic with commuters stuck.

Waterlogging was reported from the regular chronic spots of Sion, Kings Circle, Wadala, Dadar, Kurla, Mulund, Borivali, besides subways at Andheri, Kandivali and Dahisar.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has deployed water pumps to flush out the excess flood water and clear the roads.

As per the IMD forecast, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in the city and suburbs. Mumbaikars are requested not to venture out unless extremely necessary and stay away from the shore and waterlogged areas.