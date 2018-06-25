As heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai, several parts of the city like Dadar TT, Kabutarkhana at Dadar, King Circle, Nagpada, Santacruz (East) and Marol Maroshi Malabar Hill, Hindmata, Dharavi, Byculla and Andheri subway are facing water logging. The incessant showers and strong winds have also uprooted a few trees.
Live Updates
Cause of heavy rain
According to the India Meteorological Department, cyclonic circulation is bringing heavy rainfall to Mumbai and even Gujarat.
"Synoptic analysis indicates that the offshore trough at mean sea level runs from south Gujarat coast to Kerala coast. A cyclonic circulation lies over south Konkan and its neighbourhood and another cyclonic circulation lies over north Konkan and adjoining south Gujarat," an IMD official said.
Flights affected
On Sunday afternoon, the heavy rain had also affected arrival of flights at the Mumbai airport on Sunday afternoon. The main runway had to be closed down for flight operations for about 30 minutes.
"The main runway was non-operational from 3.43pm to 4.17pm for maintenance," said an MIAL spokesperson.
Heaviest rainfall in Malad
Malad has recived maximum rainfall (110.8mm), Powai has received 78 mm, South Mumbai's Colaba and Santa Cruz has received 90 mm and 195 mm respectively. According to Skymet, Mumbai has received 195 mm in 21 hours.
Traffic snarls
With trees having collapsed in a few areas of teh city, the Mumbai tarffic police has taken to Twitter to keep residents updated about traffic jams. Here are a few roads which are facing traffic snarls:
Traffic moving slow on SCLR Kurla in both directions due to water logging #TrafficUpdate— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 25, 2018
Traffic closed at Khar subway, Santacruz division due to water logging.Traffic has been diverted to Link Road #TrafficUpdate— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 25, 2018
A tree fell at Mahananda Dairy, Near NESCO, slowing down traffic on Western Express Highway in both directions #TrafficUpdate— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 25, 2018
A container broke down on the JVLR bridge, Vikhroli, northbound near Eastern express highway. Traffic is moving slow #TrafficUpdate #MumbaiRains— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 25, 2018
A tree fell at Krishna Sanghi Jn. , south bound , slowing down the traffic towards Girgaon Chowpatty. #TrafficUpdate #MumbaiRains— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 25, 2018
Traffic is moving slow at Khar subway ,Malad subway & Andheri subway due to water logging #TrafficUpdate #MumbaiRains— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 25, 2018
2 dead in Mumbai rains
On Sunday (June 24), two people died and five others were injured after a tree fell on them near Metro Cinema at MG Road in South Mumbai's Marine Lines area, reported ANI.
Kurla station
Trains services in Kurla station have also been affected.
Visuals from Kurla station, waterlogging seems to be increasing. Some delays may occur later in the day. #mumbairains #mumbairainslive #MumbaiMonsoon #Mumbai #Mumbai @TOIMumbai @mumbaitraffic pic.twitter.com/aDxweUJlJT— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 25, 2018
Visuals of Mumbai rains
Heavy rain lashes #Mumbai, resulting in water-logging; Visuals from Postal Colony in Chembur East pic.twitter.com/Uej7aSVxnM— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018
Heavy rain lashes #Mumbai; Visuals from Eastern Express highway pic.twitter.com/82iX2L6v7J— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018
Train services affected
Due to heavy rainfall between Thane and Byculla stations, trains on Up and Down lines have been running late by 15-20 minutes, reported ANI.