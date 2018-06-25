Live
    Life has come to a standstill in Mumbai.PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP/Getty Images
As heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai, several parts of the city like Dadar TT, Kabutarkhana at Dadar, King Circle, Nagpada, Santacruz (East) and Marol Maroshi Malabar Hill, Hindmata, Dharavi, Byculla and Andheri subway are facing water logging. The incessant showers and strong winds have also uprooted a few trees.

2018-06-2511:18 (IST)

Cause of heavy rain

According to the India Meteorological Department, cyclonic circulation is bringing heavy rainfall to Mumbai and even Gujarat.

"Synoptic analysis indicates that the offshore trough at mean sea level runs from south Gujarat coast to Kerala coast. A cyclonic circulation lies over south Konkan and its neighbourhood and another cyclonic circulation lies over north Konkan and adjoining south Gujarat," an IMD official said.

2018-06-2511:09 (IST)

Flights affected

On Sunday afternoon, the heavy rain had also affected arrival of flights at the Mumbai airport on Sunday afternoon. The main runway had to be closed down for flight operations for about 30 minutes.

"The main runway was non-operational from 3.43pm to 4.17pm for maintenance," said an MIAL spokesperson.

2018-06-2511:03 (IST)

Heaviest rainfall in Malad

Malad has received most rainfall.Twitter/Ankul Shilotri

Malad has recived maximum rainfall (110.8mm), Powai has received 78 mm, South Mumbai's Colaba and Santa Cruz has received 90 mm and 195 mm respectively. According to Skymet, Mumbai has received 195 mm in 21 hours.

2018-06-2510:59 (IST)

Traffic snarls

With trees having collapsed in a few areas of teh city, the Mumbai tarffic police has taken to Twitter to keep residents updated about traffic jams. Here are a few roads which are facing traffic snarls:

2018-06-2510:53 (IST)

2 dead in Mumbai rains

On Sunday (June 24), two people died and five others were injured after a tree fell on them near Metro Cinema at MG Road in South Mumbai's Marine Lines area, reported ANI.

2018-06-2510:51 (IST)

Kurla station

Trains services in Kurla station have also been affected.

2018-06-2510:40 (IST)

Visuals of Mumbai rains

2018-06-2510:36 (IST)

Train services affected

Heavy Rainfall Paralyses Suburban Railway Network in MumbaiTwitter/Harsha

Due to heavy rainfall between Thane and Byculla stations, trains on Up and Down lines have been running late by 15-20 minutes, reported ANI.