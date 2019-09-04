Live

An orange alert was sounded on Wednesday, September 4, by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Mumbai and Thane for the next two days. Mumbai witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall, triggering severe water-logging and traffic disruptions in several parts of the city.

The air services have been affected today morning as several flights have been delayed for 10-15 minutes at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

Taking to Twitter, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said, "In wake of IMD's warning of heavy rainfall for the rest of the day too, the schools shall remain closed today. The Principals of the schools where students are already in, are requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home carefully and safely (sic)."

Incessant rainfall that started yesterday night saw Mumbai slowed down today morning, but road, rail and air services were still operating. Follow ibtimes.co.in for more updates on Mumbai rains.

