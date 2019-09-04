An orange alert was sounded on Wednesday, September 4, by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Mumbai and Thane for the next two days. Mumbai witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall, triggering severe water-logging and traffic disruptions in several parts of the city.
The air services have been affected today morning as several flights have been delayed for 10-15 minutes at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.
Taking to Twitter, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said, "In wake of IMD's warning of heavy rainfall for the rest of the day too, the schools shall remain closed today. The Principals of the schools where students are already in, are requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home carefully and safely (sic)."
Incessant rainfall that started yesterday night saw Mumbai slowed down today morning, but road, rail and air services were still operating. Follow ibtimes.co.in for more updates on Mumbai rains.
Live Updates
Stay indoors, urges BMC
The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked people to stay indoors in Mumbai as the weather department has issued a red alert in Mumbai and Thane.
"Considering IMD's heavy rainfall warning, we request Mumbaikars to stay indoors in safe premises till the water in low lying areas recedes. Please call us on 1916 or tweet to us for updates. #MumbaiRain #mumbairainliveupdates #MCGMUpdates," tweeted BMC.
This is how much rainfall Mumbai received in last 24 hours
Deputy Director-General of Meteorology at Indian Meteorological Department, K S Hosalikar took to Twitter to post an update on the Mumbai rains.
Mumbai traffic diversion update
BEST Buses- Traffic Diversion Updates #Monsoon2019 #MCGMUpdates #MumbaiRains #SafeMonsoon pic.twitter.com/ShjAF25pSo— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 4, 2019
Water-logging in Navi Mumbai following heavy rains
Maharashtra: Water logging in Navi Mumbai following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/AQxHS5xgHC— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019
Trains terminated, reversed due to waterlogging
The Western Railways stated that due to waterlogging at Vasai-Virar, the following trains have been short terminated and reversed.
Mumbai Police urges people to take precautions, ensure safety
Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai Police have urged people to take adequate precautions and ensure safety. "Dear Mumbaikars, The IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next 2 days. Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety. #Dial100 in case of an emergency. Take care Mumbai," tweeted Mumbai Police.
IndiGo's travel advisory
IndiGo on Wednesday tweeted, "It's been pouring in #Mumbai. Keep enough travel time in hand and a tab on your flight status. For flight status, visit http://bit.ly/2EjJGGT or send an SMS ST as DDMM, e.g. for flight 6E-333 for Sep 04, send ST 333 0409 to 566772."
#6ETravelAdvisory: It's been pouring in #Mumbai. Keep enough travel time in hand and a tab on your flight status. For flight status, visit https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s or send an SMS ST— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 4, 2019
