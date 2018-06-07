Commute in Mumbai has come to a grinding halt with heavy rainfall over the past couple of days causing incessant traffic snarls and waterlogging in many parts of the city. The flash floods have also led to the disruption of local trains while many flights have also been delayed due to heavy downpour.

Maharashtra will witness heavy to extreme rainfall between June 6 to 12. In 2005, Mumbai had recorded over 900mm rainfall in a single day.

The areas currently most affected are South Mumbai, the eastern and western suburbs, and areas adjoining Raigad, Thane, Ratnagiri and Palghar districts. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the situation is expected to worsen in the coming days. There is a possibility of "very heavy" rainfall in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts on June 8.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is on the matter, taking steps to ensure as little damage as possible is caused.

In case of emergency, people in Mumbai can dial 1916 while those who are outside Mumbai can dial 1077 for help.

Ambulance - 108

BMC Helpline no. - 1916

Mumbai Police no. - 100 or 22621855

Here are some of the updates on Mumbai rains.

BMC has deployed its three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams armed with equipment to tackle the flood situation. They will be stationed at Parel, Mankhund and Andheri Sports Complex, according to PTI.

As per a release from BMC, a team of Navy personnel has also been deployed in Colaba, Worli, Ghatkopar, Trombay, Malad, among other places.

Directions have been given to the control rooms in Mantralaya, divisional commissioner's office, district collectors' offices, municipal corporations and tehsildar offices to work round-the-clock.

Services of local trains have also been affected on the Central line running 15 to 20 minutes late and 20 to 25 minutes on Western line.

A Jet Airways London-Mumbai flight, 9W-117 was diverted to Ahmedabad airport due to the heavy rains today. At least nine flights of different airlines were also diverted to other airports on account of congestion at Mumbai and inclement weather conditions.

As per the forecast, there is a possibility of extreme rainfall in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts tomorrow and on June 8.

BMC cancels Saturday and Sunday offs of its officers after the Met department issued warnings of heavy rainfall in the next few days.

Between 12 noon and 1 pm, Bandra received 28 mm rain, while the city as a whole received up to 44 mm rainfall.

Rainfall recorded between 11 am and 12 pm in Dharavi 20 mm, Kurla 15 mm, Chembur 12 Goregaon 26 mm, Chincholi 25 mm, Malad 18 mm.

Avoid taking cars out today. Travel by train or work from home. Quite a few places are water logged in Mumbai and there is quite a lot of traffic jam too .. especially at Worli, Parel and Kalina side#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/FOYIzsL8Zr — Swati Khandelwal (@SwatiKJain) June 7, 2018

Railway tracks at #Sion station are submerged in water after heavy rainfall.

Pic courtesy: Kashi#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/ywk4D6ITZR — laxman singh (@Laxmantweetsss) June 7, 2018

