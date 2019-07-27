Live

Incessant rainfall in Mumbai has once again brought life to a standstill in the city and its suburbs. There were massive waterlogging and traffic snarls in several parts of the city. The heavy downpour has also delayed flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that isolated areas in Maharashtra are likely to witness more heavy downpour in the coming days. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Raigad. Heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Thane, Palghar and Mumbai in the next three days," the IMD said.

A few places including Santacruz recorded over 100mm rainfall on Friday. Colaba, part of old Mumbai, received 75.2mm rainfall. Exactly 14 years ago, on July 26, 2005, Mumbai received 944 mm rainfall in a single day.

In the wake of heavy rainfall, the weather department has issued an "orange alert" for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra. The "orange alert" signifies that the authorities should get themselves prepared for necessary action.

