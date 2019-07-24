Even as Mumbai reels under heavy downpour, at least eight people were injured after three cars collided in Andheri. The city recorded over 170 mm of rainfall after heavy rains lashed Mumbai and adjoining areas on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday.

The incessant rainfall has not only caused waterlogging but also affected the flow of traffic and created jams. Also, some bus routes had to be diverted as places like Santacruz, Goregaon, Malad, Kurla and Sion were flooded.

Trains were delayed as railway tracks at Sion got completely submerged in water. Taking to Twitter, Central Railway has advised passengers of a 10-15 minute delay on the mainline between Kurla and Sion stations due to waterlogging.

Suburban train services are running on all four corridors of Central Railway.

Suburban train services are running on all four corridors of Central Railway.

However, there is delay of 10 to 15 minutes on main line between Kurla and Sion due to water logging in low lying spots of this patch.

People are taking to social media to share pictures and videos of Mumbai rains:

This is Vidyavihaar West at 10:40 am today.

Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a video of the street in front of his house in Mumbai. Watch:

A 'rain revival' in Mumbai. There's something about streetlights and sheets of rain that are very much a part of this city's imagery...

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted very heavy rains across Mumbai and suburban areas. IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall with intermittent showers over the next 48 hours. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had also tweeted IMD's weather forecast and has kept assistant engineers on standby in every ward of the city.

An official said that a cyclonic circulation has developed near Mumbai, which will bring more showers to the city. "The city has received hardly any showers in last 2-3 days but the situation is changing. There will be more showers in the coming days," the official added.

Security forces, as well as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and disaster management cells of the respective districts, have been informed about the situation.