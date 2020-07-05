In a major shakeup of the police force in Maharashtra's capital Mumbai, 10 deputy commissioners of police (DCP) were transferred by the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. He had assumed charge in February and since then this is the biggest reshuffle.

However, out of the 10 DCPs posted in Mumbai Police, transfers of eight DCPs have been cancelled within three days of the order and they have been asked to join on their earlier postings. This was stated by a journalist from a Mumbai daily as a post on Twitter.

Another journalist from Mumbai city posted the cancellation orders as a post and called it that it is probably for the first time that transfers have been reversed like this.

As per earlier orders, Sangramsing Nishandar, who held the vital post of DCP (Zone I) in south Mumbai, was transferred as DCP (Operations) to oversee the Police Control Room among other responsibilities. DCP (Zone VII) Paramjit Dahiya will replace Nishandar. DCP (Protection) Prashant Kadam is the new DCP (Zone VII).

DCP (Special Branch-I ) Ganesh Shinde was posted as DCP (Port Zone), replacing Rashmi Karandikar, who was given charge of DCP (Cyber). The officer she replaces, Vishal Thakur, is the new DCP (Zone XI). Thakur's predecessor, Mohan Dahikar, will take charge as DCP (Detection).

Current DCP (Detection) Shahaji Umap was moved as DCP (Special Branch-I), while DCP (Operations) and Mumbai Police spokesperson Pranaya Ashok was posted as DCP (Zone V), which has jurisdiction over Dadar, Mahim and Dharavi. The vacancy in central Mumbai was created after DCP Niyati Thacker joined the Intelligence Bureau as a joint deputy director.

Nandkumar Thakur DCP (Local Arms Tardeo) was transferred as DCP (Headquarters-I). Earlier, DCP (Headquarters-I) N Ambika was posted as the new DCP (Zone III) after her predecessor, Abhinash Kumar, was given a central deputation.

Eight transfers out of the total 10 now stand cancelled.