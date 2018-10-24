A passenger boat owned by the Maharashtra government capsized near Shivaji Smarak in the Arabian Sea near the coast of Mumbai on Wednesday. Rescue operations are currently underway.

The incident reportedly took place 2.6 km west of Mumbai's Nariman Point.

"The Coast Guard hovercraft has reached the spot. Our choppers are also involved in the rescue operation. Most of the people are already rescued," Indian Coast Guard PRO told ANI.

#Visuals: A passenger boat has capsized near Shivaji Smarak ( 2.6 km west of Mumbai's Nariman point). Boat belongs to Maharashtra Government. Rescue operation underway. Most people rescued. pic.twitter.com/rajgTyFEYZ — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2018

