In a shocking state of events, a major fire broke out on the sets of the TV serial "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin" which is located in Film City, Mumbai, on Friday afternoon.

The show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin went on air in 2020 and stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles.

There was no fire safety equipment on the sets of the show: Reports

An official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said, "The fire started around 4.30 pm on the ground floor, in an area of 2,000 square feet, of the studio where the serial was being shot."

No casualty reported

There were no reports of anyone getting injured as of now, the official said, thick clouds of black smoke emanating from the studio could be seen from afar.

Videos and images from the sets have surfaced on social media

The Mumbai fire brigade is at the spot

At least 12 fire engines, seven water jetties, one water tanker, three automatic turn-tables (AWTT), one quick response vehicle and other fire brigade vehicles were at the spot, the official said. The fire brigade pegged the fire as level-3 with level-4 being the most serious.

A unit member told E times, "We were shooting a blast sequence in which the house catches fire and the actors try to barge into the house. However, unfortunately, the fire spread and in no time, our whole set was gutted. All of us evacuated the premise and are standing outside for the fire to be doused. Our belongings are inside the rooms."

"Everyone is in a state of panic. They haven't left yet because their belongings are still inside. However, everyone is very shaken up by the fire", said a close source to E times.

A major fire broke out on the sets of TV serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin #GhumHaiKisikePyaarMein #MumbaiFire #Filmcity #goregaon pic.twitter.com/E8Tplu6281 — Nishat M Shamsi (@nishatshamsi) March 10, 2023

Meanwhile, it is also reported that fire has also massively affected the set of Ajooni, which is right next to the set of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.