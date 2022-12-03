On Saturday morning, a massive fire broke out in a 22-storey residential building at Jankalyan Nagar in Malad, Mumbai. According to reports, A massive fire broke out at a flat in a 22-storey building in suburban Malad on Saturday morning. A civic official said, no one was injured as per the reports. The blaze erupted in the flat located on the third floor of the Marina Enclave building in Jankalyan Nagar in Malad around 11 am. At least four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused at 11:15 am.

Television actors Rakesh Paul and Mona took to their social media handles and shared the details of the massive fire that lead to chaos on Saturday morning.

Actor Rakesh Paul who was about to leave for his shoot this morning around 10:50 am was suddenly shocked to see a fire break out in his building in Malad. The actor took to his social media handles and shared a video of the fire. He also shared the details recounting the chaos caused by the same.

"Major Fire in our Building today...Thanks to the Alert Security n Staff things got under control even before the Fire Brigade came in... All are Safe by the grace of God...Life is Unpredictable... You never know what can happen next...Be Safe... Be happy... God bless", he wrote while sharing the video on his Instagram handle.

Speaking to E Times, Rakesh said, "I was about to leave for my shoot when the fire alarm started ringing in our building. We realised that it was a fire alarm in the A wing of the complex. The fire broke out on the second floor. The entire wing was immediately evacuated, but the girl who lived in the flat which caught fire was struggling to come out. She came to her window grill and everyone asked her to wait for a few seconds until they could get her a slide. But she was panicking seeing the fire and she jumped out and is now hospitalised. It was a very scary scenario.:

Monaz Mevawalla who also resides in the same building shared how lead to a massive fire breakout

Popular television actor Monaz Mevawalla also took to their official Facebook page and shared the video of her building. She captioned the video, "Major fire in our building ! Fire has been put out ! The lady who jumped is in the icu I am safe. Thank you all for your concern. Means much. This happened while the lady was doing some kind of hawan .. our small houses aren't equipped and airy enough for such big and huge hawans to take place . Even a small candle or a Diya should be placed very carefully in a fireproof environment . Let's us all be very careful whilst carrying out such religious practices .. she didn't only burn her own house down but the junk that was in her balcony ended up burning the above 3 floors as well .. this ripple effect ended up doin a lot of damage."

