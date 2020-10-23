Nearly 3,500 people were evacuated from a building after a fire broke out at the City Centre Mall in Mumbai's Nagpada area on Thursday night. It has now been over 12 hours that the fire broke out the fire brigade personnel are still engaged in controlling the blaze

The blaze at the Mumbai mall has been declared a level-five fire. Two fire personnel, who were later identified as Shamrao Jalan Banjara and Ramesh Prabhakar Chaugle, were injured during the fire fighting operation at the City Centre mall in Mumbai. Both have been sent to a nearby hospital for their treatment.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release stated that the Mumbai Fire Brigade issued a 'brigade call' in which fire tenders are called from all agencies in the city. A video of the fire at Mumbai's City Centre mall shows thick black smoke billowing out of the building as the fire personnel continue to struggle to bring the fire under control.

A fire Incident was reported at City Center Mall in Nagpada last night at 8.53pm.



Mumbai Fire Brigade declared Brigade Call at 2.41am & Fire Dousing is still on.



Approx. 3500 people residing at Orchid Enclave Bldg. of 55 storey, were shifted to a safer place as precaution. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/bEFU0UOt7A — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 23, 2020

