Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: 16th April at 3:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants, as 26th match of IPL at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai from 3:30 PM IST on 16 April 2022 (Saturday). Mumbai Indians have lost five consecutive matches on the trot in the ongoing IPL 2022, and with 4 losses more, they will be out of the race to determine the top four for playoffs. However, Mumbai Indians have returned from this position to win the IPL trophy previously in IPL 2015, but that was an 8 team affair.

They have found two uncapped talented middle-order batters in Proteas batter Dewald Brevis and uncapped Indian batter Tilak Varma. Suryakumar Yadav is also playing exceptionally after missing the first 2 matches, but the senior players Kieron Pollard and Rohit Sharma have not been fired so far, due to which Mumbai Indians sit in the last place in the points table.

Apart from this, Mumbai Indians lack depth in the bowling department, with pacer Jofra Archer not available to play in the tournament. He will play from IPL 2023, so picking him in IPL 2022 auctions for a hefty sum backfired in IPL 2022. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants runs a fabulous campaign with 3 wins in 5 matches. The two matches they lost were close encounters that could have gone either way. Middle-order batter uncapped Ayush Badoni, the find of the season, along with all-rounders Deepak Hooda and Marcus Stoinis form a deep batting line-up for the team.

Pitch Report:

With an afternoon start, the conditions will be fairly hotter for Mumbai Indians, who played their last three games in the evenings in Pune. With small boundaries on offer, expect a run-fest. Toss may not play a big role in this contest.

Here are the stats related to match..

100 – KL Rahul will be playing his 100th IPL match. Only Chris Gayle (3578) has scored more runs than Rahul (3405) within his first 100 IPL matches.

2 – Sixes needed by Rohit Sharma to become the second player to reach 200 sixes for Mumbai Indians in T20 cricket, after Kieron Pollard.

3 – Kieron Pollard needs three more catches to become the first non-wicketkeeper to take 100 catches for a single team in the IPL.

6 – Dushmantha Chameera has dismissed Rohit Sharma six times in T20Is, which is the most by a bowler against a batter in T20Is.

57 – Suryakumar Yadav needs to score 57 more runs to reach 2000 runs for Mumbai Indians in T20 cricket. He will become the fifth MI player to the milestone, after Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard and Ambati Rayudu.

Probable Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills

Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.