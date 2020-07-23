The city of dreams, Mumbai, has been the most severely affected cities in India because of the coronavirus outbreak. The increasing number of Covid-19 cases has led to multiple lockdowns in areas that have been the most affected ones.

However, according to the date made available by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), there has been a decrease in the number of symptomatic Covid-19 patients who require hospitalization, compared to June 24.

According to a report in Mumbai Live, out of 1,000 to 1,200 Covid positive patients, only 150 to 180 are found with symptoms. On June 24, BMC had reported 11,641 symptomatic patients with 963 critically ill, taking the total number of cases to 30,063 active cases.

As of July 21, the number of Covid-19 infected people came down to 5,252 out of a total 23,865 active cases and 1,286 patients were deemed critical.

It can be observed that the number of critical patients have increased compared to June 24. However, the number of symptomatic patients have witnessed a drastic fall which might the load off private and civic hospitals.

Covid-19 cases today

As of July 23, the number of beds reserved for Covid-19 patients is 22,157 while the number of beds currently occupied are 12,002. Out of these, almost 90 per cent ventilator beds and ICUs are occupied whereas 40 per cent of the standard and oxygen beds have been vacated.

A total of 1,257 new Covid-19 cases and 55 deaths were reported in Mumbai on July 23. With today's data, Mumbai, so far, has recorded a total of 1,05,829 cases and 5,927 deaths till date.

The recovery rate in Mumbai is about 72 per cent. A total number of 1,984 Covid-19 patients were recovered and discharged today, taking the total of discharged people in the city to 77,102 patients.