In a shocking video, a 60-year-old man miraculously escaped from being crushed by an approaching train while he was stuck on the railway track. The man was saved by an alert cop at Mumbai's Dahisar Railway Station and the video of the incident has been going viral.

After the elderly man was saved and landed on the platform, the constable was seen giving him a tight slap to bring him back to senses.

The constable, who was lauded for his alertness, was identified as SB Nikam and was saluted for his "timely courage".

Close shave, elderly escapes miraculously

ANI shared the video, "A constable of Mumbai Police helped a 60-year-old man, who got stuck at a railway track, save his life at Dahisar railway station in Mumbai yesterday."

The CCTV footage video shows the 60-year-old man, who was identified as Ganpat Solankhi, jumping a barricade following which one of his shoes comes off. He picked it up, moved to the other side of the track to wear it while the police is seen alerting him about an approaching train.

However, not paying much heed to the alarm, the man walks on the track thinking he can make a jump on the platform right in time. He could have been crushed under the train had the alert cop not acted on time and pulled him up immediately.

Apart from lauding the constable, few netizens were left in splits for the way he slapped the man. The reactions from people, as one would expect, are of anger, while some have called the man 'moron'.

Watch the video here: