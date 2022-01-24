SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) exams are known to be tricky, tough and competitive. However, an Indian student in Dubai has nailed the standardised test, which is considered nothing less than a ticket to sought-after universities in the US.

The 16-year-old boy, Ahaan Shetty, a Grade XI student has made history by getting the perfect score of 1600 in SAT. Shetty is a student at GEMS Modern Academy in Dubai and he got all of his 154 questions correct.

The academic prodigy

Shetty has received the highest possible score of 1600 (800 in maths and 800 in reading/writing) in the SAT in December 2021. The results were announced only last week and while Shetty was confident of a great score, he too did not expect 1600.

Hailing from Mumbai city in India, Shetty previously had scored the near-perfect 1520 in the SAT exam. "I felt I could do better so I practised some more and took the SAT again. I thought I did better this time but I was pleasantly surprised to get a perfect score," he said.

Shetty wants to pursue Physics as he has a keen interest in the subject. His ideal choice would be a leading university in the US. He may have achieved a rare feat, but he is not completely a bookworm, as he also loves to play the piano, sprint in track-and-field and has immense interest in robotics.

He also has a message for those leaving their studies and preparation for exams for the last minute. Shetty says he did not study the day before sitting for SAT and also feels there are no short-cuts for doing well in SAT or any other exam, for that matter.

SAT is an admission test for undergraduate courses in most sought-after colleges accepted in various countries including the US, UK and Canada.

Of near-perfect scores



In 2020, Aarav Ahuja, a Class XI student from Chennai, achieved the perfect score of 1600 out of 1600 in the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). "I was expecting a score of 1550. But getting 1600 was a surprise and I am overwhelmed," he said at the time.

Of SAT and statistics



In fact, 1600 is the maximum possible score on a SAT exam and there are nearly two million students who take this test every year. It is said that out of this two million, only about 500 get the highest possible SAT score.

Sometimes, this is all you need to cut queues for the most coveted colleges. There is no dearth of coaching institutions, academic gurus dishing out techniques to get that perfect score but SAT is known to be unpredictable and tricky.