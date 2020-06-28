Sushant Singh Rajput's death has created a lot of uncertainty and curiosity in the public. Netizens have been irked and demanding justice fro the actor online. They've also demanded a CBI probe into the matter. As the investigation draws on, a lot of rumours have emerged.

DCP Abhishek Trimukhe who has been on the Sushant Singh Rajput case with his team spoke to the press on the matter. The police officer revealed some details about the case and cautioned fans to keep away from all the theories and news on social media about the actor's death.

DCP reveals details about Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput's death came as a huge shock to all. The actor took his life on June 14th at his Bandra residence. His death stirred up a storm on social media, with protests being conducted in his name against the Bollywood culture of nepotism.

The actor left no suicide note when he passed away, this only led to more anxiety and uncertainty around his death. Soon after politician Anil Deshmukh demanded an investigation into the actor's case. The Mumbai Police then went about investigating the specifics and all the angles such as professional rivalry as well.

In a new video that's making the rounds of the internet, the DCP Abhishek Trimukhe who is investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput with his team spoke about the actor's case. He said, "Bandra Police has recorded the statements of 27 people with regard to the Sushant Singh Rajput case."

DCP Abhishek Trimukhe on #SushantSingRajput case said, "We have recorded 27 people's statement in this case so far and there are lot of things doing the rounds on social media. People should have faith on us as we are handling this professionally."#SushantInOurHeartsForever pic.twitter.com/xkq4sikyhq — HEMA SINGH (@hemasingh123771) June 27, 2020

He said, "Sushant Singh (Rajput)'s cause of death, doctors have clearly said is Asphyxia due to hanging, which has been told to the Police on record." He added that the samples and have been sent for analysis on priority. He added that the Police is examining all angles and will reveal the truth soon. The DCP asserted that the Police would inform the public as and when details and information emerged.

However, the officer urged the public not to fall prey to online speculation and to avoid paying too much attention to speculation on the matter.