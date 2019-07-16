Shraddha Kapoor, who is making much noise for her badass cop avatar in her most anticipated upcoming film Saaho, is on a roll as she has been receiving multiple offers.

The actress already has three big films under her kitty, which are Saaho, Chhichhore and Street Dancer 3D. Sources say that the actress is already flooded with more interesting offers from other films and as and when she gets the time she would go through the scripts and make an announcement about it at the right time.

Being highly influential across social media, Shraddha posses humongous popularity among all demographics. As the actress' social media game is too strong and interesting, brands of various sectors for whom the actress hasn't worked for are all eyeing on the actress. This definitely makes Shraddha one of the most bankable actresses as well.

Shraddha is also running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another, slipping into diverse characters to ace her parts. Shraddha Kapoor is playing different characters this year and already has four films in her kitty.

Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in a completely new dance avatar.

With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.