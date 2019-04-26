At least three explosions were reported from the Tata Steel plant in South Wales, the United Kingdom, during the early hours of Friday.

According to the South Wales police department, the incident was reported from the company's plant at Port Talbot at around 3.45 am. The emergency services were immediately sent to the explosion site.

Only two people were recognised to be injured during the initial stage. The fire and rescue team are still conducting rescue operations at the site.

Tata Steel has also confirmed the incident. "We can confirm two of our employees were slightly injured when there was a spillage of liquid iron while it was travelling to the steel plant. All fires have now been extinguished. A full investigation has begun", said a tweet from their European handle.

The steel plant at Port Talbot has more than 4,000 employees and has been under severe financial crisis for some years.

(Awaiting further updates)