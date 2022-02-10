Hours after Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was evacuated from school after a bomb threat, the Metropolitan Police Department said it is responding to multiple bomb threats around Washington DC. The police said the schools are being evacuated. The police are probing the bomb threats.

First Gentleman escorted after bomb threat

Earlier, VP Kamala Harris husband Emhoff was escorted out of an event at a Washington high school after a bomb threat. The first gentleman was at the Dunbar high school for an event commemorating Black History Month. Soon after, the school was evacuated.

"US Secret Service was made aware of a security threat at a school where the Second Gentleman was meeting with students and faculty," Emhoff spokesperson Katie Peters said in a tweet. "Mr Emhoff is safe and the school has been evacuated. We are grateful to Secret Service and DC Police for their work."