Google has made a significant stride in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) by launching its AI assistant Gemini's mobile app in India. The app, which supports English and nine other Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, is now available for Android users in India. iPhone users, however, will have to wait a few more weeks for the app's rollout. The Gemini app is designed to provide assistance to users in a variety of ways. Users can type, talk, or even add an image to get the help they need. For instance, a user could take a picture of a flat tire and receive instructions on how to change it. The possibilities are endless, as the app can provide assistance for a wide range of tasks.

The launch of the Gemini app in India was announced by Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet and Google, on a social media platform. He stated that the local languages are also being added to Gemini Advanced, along with other new features. The app is also being launched in Google Messages in English. Gemini Advanced users in India can now access the power of Gemini 1.5 Pro, Google's most advanced model. The model offers new data analysis capabilities and file uploads. Users can also chat with Gemini in Google Messages, starting in English. Amar Subramanya, Vice President of Engineering at Gemini Experiences, announced these new features.

Gemini Advanced now has the longest context of any widely available consumer chatbot worldwide, with a 1 million token context window. This allows for a deep understanding of lengthy documents, emails, videos, and codebases, enabling quick summaries, personalized feedback, and data analysis. Users can upload large documents (up to 1,500 pages) or summarize extensive emails, receiving quick insights and actionable feedback. Google has also taken steps to ensure the privacy of user information and files. The company promises that the given information or documents will not be used to train its AI models. This commitment to privacy is a crucial aspect of Google's approach to AI.

The Gemini app also has the ability to process spreadsheets (Google Sheets, CSVs, Excel) for detailed data exploration, analysis, and visualization. This feature can aid tasks like expense pattern identification and sales analysis. The launch of the Gemini app in India is part of Google's broader vision for AI, which was announced at the company's I/O keynote earlier in the summer. The improvements include an ability to follow complex and nuanced instructions, including format and style. One of the shining examples of the new-found capabilities is an ability to plan a trip, depending on the specifics a user provides.

The launch of the Gemini app in India is a significant milestone in the field of AI. It is a testament to Google's commitment to making AI accessible and useful to people around the world. The app's support for multiple Indian languages is a significant step towards making AI more inclusive and accessible. The launch of the Gemini app in India is reminiscent of the launch of Google Assistant in India in 2017. Google Assistant, which also supports multiple Indian languages, has been a game-changer in the field of AI. The launch of the Gemini app is expected to have a similar impact, making AI more accessible and useful to millions of people in India.

