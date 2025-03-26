Recent years have seen a lot of improvements in the field of power electronics, especially using multilevel inverters in renewable energy systems. These inverters are important elements in increasing energy conversion efficiency and decreasing the expenses of functioning in solar power stations and other renewable power systems.

A top professional in power electronics, Sree Lakshmi, has been advancing the multilevel inverters especially for renewable energy conversion. Her years of experience and practical approach to power conversion have made her an asset to the team, driving operational improvements and cost reductions in high-impact projects.

Lakshmi has been at the forefront of the use of multilevel inverters in the operation of solar power plants not only enhancing the system's performance but significantly cutting down on costs. "Through advanced power optimization techniques, I improved the efficiency of multilevel inverters by 20%, leading to better performance in power conversion and increased reliability in critical power systems", she added. "By optimizing multilevel inverter systems for energy efficiency, I was able to reduce power losses and operating costs in renewable energy projects, resulting in a 15% reduction in annual electricity expenses for our clients".

She also cut power losses by 12%, resulting in annual energy cost savings of around 3-4 Crore INR for a key renewable energy client, and simplified inverter design and integration procedures reducing project durations by 20% which enhanced the total throughput by 25%.

The implementation of the 7-level cascaded H-bridge multilevel inverter was a significant project that she undertook. She used SPWM (Sinusoidal Pulse Width Modulation) control to analyse its performance in minimizing THD (Total Harmonic Distortion) that has been a concern in power electronic converters. Using MATLAB/SIMULINK based simulations, she proved that the proposed APOD configuration offered better THD reduction results. This discovery will pave way for the use of PWM methods with FPGA in both single phase and three phase inverter drives in the future.

However, these initiatives faced several challenges, one of which was high harmonic distortion in multilevel inverters to power quality. It was tackled by using new filtering technique proposed by Lakshmi, leading to more than 15% reduction in harmonic distortion and improved power quality and system reliability.

Besides her professional experience, she has provided research in the academic field. During her college degree, she focused her project on multilevel inverters. Her research work has given a good understanding of how multilevel inverters can be connected to renewable energy systems, which is a growing trend in the power electronics market. She believes that as renewable energy use grows, hybrid inverter systems will be essential for integrating energy input and storage, playing a key role in the future of efficient energy distribution.

In conclusion, multilevel inverters are essential for improving efficiency and reducing costs in renewable energy systems. According to industry leaders like Sree Lakshmi, the development of energy storage systems with multilevel inverters is a promising direction. As energy storage technologies advance, their integration with inverters will drive the future of smarter, more sustainable grids, playing a crucial role in the evolution of energy management.