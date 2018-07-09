West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee came under the scathing attack of her former colleague Mukul Roy on Saturday for allegedly endorsing extortions in admissions.

The senior BJP leader pulled up the Trinamool Congress supremo for the rampant extortion by the members of the TMC student wing for admission in colleges.

Furthermore, Mukul Roy has accused the chief minister of directly encouraging and endorsing the malpractice that is going on in different colleges of Bengal. While addressing the media on this row he said:

Extortion for college admission has been encouraged by Ms Banerjee. She passed the accused as young boys who can commit mistakes also. Thus, she allowed it. The situation has become such that there is no place where money is not demanded during a student's admission. Ms Banerjee called upon her party workers to earn this way, asking them to deposit 75 percent of their earnings to the party while keeping 25 percent for themselves."

He also stated, "So it is obvious this will be the way of earning. And if earnings come, such incidents will also take place. This is Ms Banerjee's failure."

Roy further alleged that the party is combating massive attrition. Once one of the most loyal followers of the Trinamool Congress, Mukul Roy said that the party is now banking on leaders like Manas Bhuniya or Ritabrata Banerjee, adding that the people who shed their blood and sweat for the TMC, bringing the party to power in the state are no longer with them.

The Trinamool Congress is now suffering from an inferiority complex. It does not have its own people. Those who had fought the CPI (M) and built the Trinamool are quitting now."

The senior BJP leader was speaking at a blood donation camp organized by the party in Basudebpur More in Shyam Nagar of North 24 Parganas.

Prime minister Narendra Modi has already sounded the bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections due in 2019. Modi will address the farmers in Midnapore on July 16. The BJP led by Amit Shah has already started their poll campaign in West Bengal.