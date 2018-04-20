Three Indians have made it to the Fortune magazine's 'Fifty greatest leaders of 2018' rankings released Thursday 19 April. The three Indians are human rights lawyer Indira Jaising, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and renowned architect Balkrishna Doshi placed at 20th, 24th, and 43rd position respectively.

The three Indians featured in the rankings:

Indira Jaising (Ranked number 20)

The renowned human rights lawyer is known for fighting on behalf of the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster victims and helping Syrian Christian women in India achieve equal rights as their male counterparts. She also played a pivotal role in drafting India's first domestic violence law.

Jaising is the founder secretary of the Lawyers Collective. She was also appointed by the United Nations to head an investigation into the persecution of Rohingya Muslims.

"When the poorest in India need a voice, they find one in Jaising, a lawyer who has dedicated her life to battling injustice," the magazine reported while describing Jaising.

Mukesh Ambani (Ranked number 24)

The chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani spearheaded the Reliance Jio initiative which took the nation by storm soon after it was launched.

According to the report, the 61-year-old business mogul had "in less than two years, brought mobile data to the masses and completely upended the country's telecom market."

The article further added: "Since Ambani, chief of the $47 billion conglomerate Reliance Industries, launched Jio -- the first mobile network in the world to be entirely IP-based -- in September 2016, the company has signed up a staggering 168 million subscribers."

Balkrishna Doshi (Ranked number 43)

The renowned Indian architect is the winner of Pritzker Prize – architecture's highest honor – in 2018. The 90-year-old architect has often been referred to as the "the architect for the poor," for his contributions toward building homes and providing accessible housing for the poor.

His noteworthy contributions to architecture include the Aranya low-cost housing development in Indore and the Indian Institute of Management-Banglore building.

"His designs include the Aranya low-cost housing project in Indore, a labyrinth of homes and courtyards that provide around 80,000 residents with a balance of open spaces and communal living, and the mixed-income Life Insurance Corporation Housing in Ahmedabad, where several generations of a family can occupy levels of the same building," the article stated.

