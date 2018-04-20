Three Indians have made it to the Fortune magazine's 'Fifty greatest leaders of 2018' rankings released Thursday 19 April. The three Indians are human rights lawyer Indira Jaising, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and renowned architect Balkrishna Doshi placed at 20th, 24th, and 43rd position respectively.
The three Indians featured in the rankings:
Indira Jaising (Ranked number 20)
The renowned human rights lawyer is known for fighting on behalf of the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster victims and helping Syrian Christian women in India achieve equal rights as their male counterparts. She also played a pivotal role in drafting India's first domestic violence law.
Jaising is the founder secretary of the Lawyers Collective. She was also appointed by the United Nations to head an investigation into the persecution of Rohingya Muslims.
"When the poorest in India need a voice, they find one in Jaising, a lawyer who has dedicated her life to battling injustice," the magazine reported while describing Jaising.
Mukesh Ambani (Ranked number 24)
The chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani spearheaded the Reliance Jio initiative which took the nation by storm soon after it was launched.
According to the report, the 61-year-old business mogul had "in less than two years, brought mobile data to the masses and completely upended the country's telecom market."
The article further added: "Since Ambani, chief of the $47 billion conglomerate Reliance Industries, launched Jio -- the first mobile network in the world to be entirely IP-based -- in September 2016, the company has signed up a staggering 168 million subscribers."
Balkrishna Doshi (Ranked number 43)
The renowned Indian architect is the winner of Pritzker Prize – architecture's highest honor – in 2018. The 90-year-old architect has often been referred to as the "the architect for the poor," for his contributions toward building homes and providing accessible housing for the poor.
His noteworthy contributions to architecture include the Aranya low-cost housing development in Indore and the Indian Institute of Management-Banglore building.
"His designs include the Aranya low-cost housing project in Indore, a labyrinth of homes and courtyards that provide around 80,000 residents with a balance of open spaces and communal living, and the mixed-income Life Insurance Corporation Housing in Ahmedabad, where several generations of a family can occupy levels of the same building," the article stated.
Here are the complete rankings:
1. The Students Marjory Stoneman Douglas and other schools
2. Bill and Melinda Gates Cofounders, Gates Foundation
3. The #MeToo Movement
4. Moon Jae-in President, South Korea
5. Kenneth Frazier CEO, Merck
6. Scott Gottlieb FDA commisioner
7. Margarethe Vestager Commissioner for Competition, European Union
8. Larry Fink CEO, BlackRock
9. General Joseph Dunford Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff
10. Liu He Vice Premier, China
11. Mary Barra CEO, General Motors
12. Nick Saban Football coach, University of Alabama
13. Emmanuel Macron President, France
14. Tim Cook CEO, Apple
15. Serena Williams Athlete
16. Isabelle Kocher CEO, Engie
17. Katie Bethell Executive director, PL+US
18. Ryan Coogler Film director
19. Huateng "Pony" Ma CEO, Tencent
20. Indira Jaising Founder, Lawyers Collective
21. Marc Benioff CEO, Salesforce
22. The Gymnasts and Their Allies
23. Kathleen McLaughlin Chief sustainability officer, Walmart
24. Mukesh Ambani Chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries
25. Mick Cornett Former mayor, Oklahoma City
26. Donald Hopkins Physician, the Carter Center
27. Oprah Winfrey CEO, OWN
28. Mitch Landrieu Mayor, New Orleans
29. Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister, New Zealand
30. Ma Jun Environmentalist, China
31. West Virginia Teachers
32. Leymah Gbowee President, Gbowee Peace Foundation
33. Jamie Dimon CEO, JPMorgan Chase
34. Michael Sorrell President, Paul Quinn College
35. Reese Witherspoon Actor/producer
36. Daniel Servitje Montull CEO, Grupo Bimbo
37. Izumi Nakamitsu Undersecretary general for disarmament, United Nations
38. Bashar Masri Founder, Rawabi
39. Leila de Lima Senator, Philippines
40. Angela Nyambura Gichaga CEO, Financing Alliance for Health
41. Timothy Keller Evangelical minister/author, Redeemer City to City
42. Gwynne Shotwell President and chief operating officer, SpaceX
43. Balkrishna Doshi Architect, India
44. Feike Sijbesma CEO, DSM
45. Kelly Chibale Scientist, South Africa
46. Ana Botín Group executive chairman, Banco Santander
47. Dina Meza Journalist, PEN Honduras
48. Ridwan Kamil Mayor, Bandung, Indonesia
49. Amy Gutmann President, University of Pennsylvania
50. Ed Bastian CEO, Delta Air Lines