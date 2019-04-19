Congress has received a massive boost for the Lok Sabha elections as business magnate Mukesh Ambani and billionaire banker Uday Kotak have expressed their support to Mumbai South constituency candidate Milind Deora.

A former UPA minister, Deora will lock horns with Shiv Sena's Arvind Ganpat Sawant in a fierce battle for phase four of the elections. He has shared a video on Twitter where the top industrialists were seen praising him.

He posted the video by saying, "From small shopkeepers to large industrialists - for everyone, South Mumbai means business. We need to bring businesses back to Mumbai and make job creation for our youth a top priority."

In the video, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said, "Milind is the man for South Mumbai. Having represented South Mumbai for ten years I believe that Milind has in-depth knowledge of social, economic and cultural ecosystem of the South Mumbai constituency. Both micro enterprises and large businesses can thrive in Mumbai. So that attractive new employment opportunities can be created for our talented young women and men."

We need to bring businesses back to Mumbai and make job creation for our youth a top priority.

Endorsing Deora, Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director and CEO Uday Kotak said, "Milind truly represents Mumbai ka connection. I genuinely believe Milind understands and relates to a Mumbaikar. His family has been associated with Mumbai for a long time."

The video also features small entrepreneurs, businessmen and traders praising and backing Milind Deora for the general elections. The Mumbai South constituency will go to polls in the fourth phase on April 29.