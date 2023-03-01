An unidentified caller on Tuesday, February 28, called Nagpur police control room and reportedly claimed that bombs have been planted near Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's residence, veteran actor Dharmendra's residence and business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia. Following this, the Nagpur Police informed this to the Mumbai Police.

Bombs planted near Ambani residence?

As per instructions, the local police in Juhu, Vile-Parle, and Gamdevi, areas under whose jurisdiction falls the residence of the two actors and the industrialists, were alerted and teams of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) were also deployed to check for any suspicious objectives near the premises of the three eminent people.

Pertaining to the rise of threat calls, the Supreme Court has provided the highest Z+ security cover to Mukesh Ambani and his family members throughout India and abroad. The court said that the entire expenses of providing the highest level of Z+ security within India or abroad will be borne by them.

25 people to carry out terror attacks?

According to reports, the caller had also claimed that 25 people, equipped with weapons, have reached Dadar in Mumbai to carry out terror attacks. A Hindustan Times report has claimed that the police have already found out that the caller is from Mumbai and they are tracking him. However, there is no official confirmation about any bomb as of now.

This is not the first time when such identified calls have been reported. In 2021, the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Police had detained two people from Thane in connection with a hoax bomb scare at three railway stations and at Amitabh Bachchan's residence.