Eleven varieties of tulips in six colours, 138 kinds roses, over 20 types of creepers and 70 different seasonal plants are awaiting for the visitors at the annual 'Udyanotsav' at Mughal Gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan that will be opened for public from February 12.

The much awaited winter-to-spring event of the national capital will be opened for common public on all days from February 12 till March 16 except Mondays.

Earlier on Thursday morning, President Ram Nath Kovind, opened the annual 'Udyanostsav' at the Mughal Gardens that is spread over 15 acres complete with geometrical pattern.

"There are 10,000 bulbs of tulips of 11 varieties in six colours. These come from Netherlands. We have stocks in blue, white and pink, all from Japan. And we have Inca Marigold from Germany. But we get these from local vendors," said Rashtrapati Bhavan's Horticulture Consultant P.N. Joshi.

Apart from these, there are 'Flower Carpets' in magnificent designs on display in the Central Lawns. The dominant colour scheme of this year's ornamental flowers is white, yellow, red and orange. A small cactus corner has also been landscaped along with some air purifying plants in the gardens.

Other attractions include Long garden, circular garden, Musical Garden and Herbal Garden with over 100 shrub varieties.

"The Mughal Gardens will remain open for the general public from February 12, 2022 to March 16, 2022 (except on Mondays, which are maintenance days) between 1000 hrs to 1700 hrs," Deputy Press Secretary Keerti Tiwari said.

Visitors to the Gardens will be allowed only through advance online booking that can be made on https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in or https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx.

"Like previous year, this year too, walk-in entry will not be allowed too as precautionary measures are in place in view of the pandemic," Tiwari said.