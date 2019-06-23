Mudit Malhotra, who better known as Mister International India 2016 and Mister India 2016, is very passionate about modelling and his passion has taken him around the globe.

Isn't there something super stunning and captivating about people who're brave enough to follow their dreams? Meet Mudit Malhotra, who was born in New Delhi and flew down to Mumbai, where he become actor and fashion model, From France to Italy to The States, his passion for modelling has taken him around the world.

Mudit Malhotra has walked the ramp for top notch Indian Fashion Designers such as Rohit Bal, Tarun Tahiliani, Shantanu and Nikhil. He featured in print advertisements and campaigns for Indian and International corporations such as Dixy Scott Inner Wear, Red Chief shoes, Tinder, Royal Enfield, Tata Cliq and Flipkart

This is not all, Mudit Malhotra has also made it to the covers of magazines such as Woman's Era, Maxim, Elite and Men's Health. He has established himself as a successful role model for many.

He completed his Bachelor's Degree in Arts and Master's Degree in Public Relations and Marketing and went on to become a Lifestyle and Fashion Blogger, an internationally certified fitness trainer, an amazing chef and a social activist with the Rubaru Group.

On being questioned about the best things that have happened to him courtesy his profession, he chuckled and told us, "I've met so many interesting people across cultures and they've all added their spark and magic to my journey, making it richer, diverse and full of learning".

We wish him immense luck and success for all his future projects.