During any other year, MTV Music Video Awards are just that, an award show. A night out when all the cool guys in the music world decide to descend upon the red carpet with all the glamour and glitter intact. But VMAs 2020 has been different, with electric costumes and eye-popping masks serving the twin purpose of catharsis to what's been a sad year so far. Lady Gaga was in her true element with quirky outfits and customized face masks. And not one or two but nine of them. P.S., there was a whole lot of music too.

Lady Gaga and statement masks

The Shallow singer joked on Twitter. "I was wearing face shields before it was a thing." Now that everyone is wearing one too, she has traditions to keep and bars to raise. A transparent helmet that resembled a big bubble to a pink helmet with surrounding Saturn like rings to a 3D mask with two protruding horns to a silver sequin and a comparatively simpler mask to even an electric one, she went all out for promoting the accessory. Even in one of her acceptance speech, "Wear a mask. It's a sign of respect." Truly she showed a whole lot of it.

Each year, VMAs make headlines for crazy accessories. This year, it was all replaced by the one most visible and ironically most concealing facial accessory. Lady Gaga's masks stole the limelight and the show, but Arianna Grande's masked performance was appreciated too.

Because black has always mattered

Vinyl red lips, hoop earrings, see-through black number with chunky sequins defined Miley Cyrus' look in a nutshell. As for her hair, she retained the Joe Exotic Mullet cut that she got earlier during the lockdown period, citing, "Lucky for me, I'm not seeing anyone."

Talk of sheer and talk of black and there's Bella Hadid, who chose to go with see-through blouse paired with straight loose pants. However, the revealing outfit left little to the imagination and ensured the Twitter users took over from there. Maluma, Bebe Rexha were among the other artists who chose black.

Give me pink...and some red

Machine Gun Kelly turned out to be one of the best-dressed guys at the VMA, in a three-piece pink suit and signature tattooed arms doing the colour blocking. Sofia Carson chose a Giambattista Valli couture number. And the big red fluffy gown was too understated for the night out, wrote a few users on Twitter.

While Joey King looked more appropriate for a spring cover shoot in her lime green floral dress than a music night out, Nicole Richie also chose a neon green short dress but with a long trail Giving competition to the Nicole Richie's trail was Doja Cat's long braided plait that received more attention than her red dress with floral appliques by Versace.