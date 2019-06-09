Himanshu Bansal is one of the youngest and successful names in celebrity management, he owns a startup called 'True Media'

Himanshu was a contestant of famous reality TV show MTV Roadies and that was the turning point in his life as people started recognising him.

Himanshu believes his experience in online marketing is going to take him far since he knows how to grow business through digital marketing.

Himanshu believes India still does not know the power of online marketing and the future for it in India has tremendous growth and opportunity for yougsters.

Himanshu's team manages 128 plus Celebrity/Brand clients at the moment but Himanshu and his team are targeting to hit 550 plus Celebrity/Brand clients mark this Year. His goal is to make people famous through online platfoms.

Celebs and brands at time find it difficult to use social media as they face many fake profiles as competitors. So Himanshu helps them to sort it out. "I am happy helping others and will continue this for life," Himanshu said.